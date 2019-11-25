Carmi Man Sentenced in Child Pornography Case

A Carmi man convicted on child pornography charges has been sentenced. Charles Pugh, 37, faced Judge William Hudson who sentenced him to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Correction on one count of dissemination of child porn and four counts of possession of child porn.

Officials say all sentences are to run consecutive to one another. According to court records, the children depicted in the videos were under the age of 13.

Pugh’s case was investigated by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

