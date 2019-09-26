Carmel Company Buys Old National Bank Former Headquarters

The city of Evansville is undergoing a rebirth. There’s a number of new developments in the works including at the former Old National Bank headquarters.

The Old National Bank headquarters is the largest building within a 120 mile radius and it’s been a landmark for decades. Although, it’s exterior will be getting an extensive makeover very soon.

“This building will not be recognizable,” says Josh Armstrong, Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District President.

The building on 5th and Main will be completely transformed into a mixed-use facility with ground-floor restaurants and shops, two floors of office space, and more than 60 apartments. There will also be four levels of indoor parking.

This shared vision comes after DOMO Development Company LLC acquired the building at 420 Main Street in downtown Evansville.

“I think that it’s going to have a real impact on the buildings around it, the business around it,” says Armstrong.

“It’s really exciting to see the hustle and bustle on main street. Add 60 apartments in there and add restaurants and shops. The activity is only going to grow,” says Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says just last year, 60 new businesses opened up in anticipation of the grand opening of the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences building. Since then, even more, projects followed.

“You know, you look at the Post House project. One of our region cities projects. This is a phenomenal project that is a partnership between Vectren and GE,” says Mayor Winnecke.

Even more businesses and restaurants are on their way, with some likely moving into the new and improved building on 420 Main Street, once it’s complete.

“The fact that this group is making the investment and commitment to this building means a lot,” says Mayor Winnecke.

Total redevelopment costs are expected to range in price between 25 and 30 million dollars. The project will break ground this spring and officials say their goal is to have it completed in two years.

