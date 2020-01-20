Carlisle Mine Idled, 90 Full Time Employees Impacted

Production has been idled at Carlisle Mine in Sullivan County, Indiana impacting 90 full-time employees.

Hallador Energy announced Monday that it is temporarily idling production at its Carlisle Mine causing an immediate reduction of employees.

As a result of Monday’s announcement, Hallador will be shifting production to its lower cost operations at Oaktown, Indiana.

Hallador Energy is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry

