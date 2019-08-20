Car Slams Into Evansville Home Pinning Person

Evansville Police responded a crash that left one person pinned under an SUV inside their home.

The crash happened in the 4400 block of Smythe drive in the Villas Independent Living community on the northeast side of town.

According to neighbors, around midnight, they heard a loud boom and outdoor alarms started going off.

They stepped outside to find a white Land Rover sitting inside the living room of a home. The car came to a stop after is drove all the way through the front wall of the home.

According to a police report, a person who lives in the home was pinned by the SUV. The Evansville Fire Department was able to free the person.

The victim was taking to St. Vincent Hospital.

One neighbor told 44News, they believe the driver is a man who lives in the neighborhood.

The driver left with police to have a state kit drawn.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

