Car on Side in Evansville Accident

Traffic has come to a stop on southbound Green River Road for an accident with injury.

The accident happened after 10:30 this morning at the intersection of South Green River Road and Bellemeade Ave. Witnesses said that at least two cars were involved in the accident, with one of them ending up on its side in one of the lanes.

No word on the severity of the injury in the accident. Both lanes of southbound Green River Road have been closed at the intersection in order for crews to clean up the scene.

Comments

comments