Car Plunges From Indianapolis Parking Garage Killing Two People

A car fell from a downtown Indianapolis parking garage Wednesday morning killing two people.

According to Fox 59, an adult male and an adult female were killed when the vehicle plunged from a fourth-floor parking garage.

The incident happened at Market Square Center Garage in the 200 block of East Market Street before 10 a.m.

Authorities say it is unclear what led to the deadly crash, but said IMPD would investigate it as an accident.

One person who witnessed the incident was taken to the hospital to be treated for shock-like symptoms.

Authorities say the parking garage seemed to be secure apart from the area the vehicle fell through.

Photo Courtesy: Fox 59

