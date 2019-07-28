Car Crashes Into Home Killing One Person

Police are investigating the death of a woman after a truck crashes into her home.

Kentucky State Police say 72-year-old Mary Bass was sitting in the living room of her home Saturday night when a truck crashed into her house hitting her.

KSP says the GMC truck was being driven by 43-year-old Christopher Hill.

Police say Hill didn’t stop at the intersection of Guess Road and Old Shady Grove Road-sending him through the front yard and into the home.

Bass was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSP says the investigation is still ongoing.

