Car and 2 People End Up in Indy Swimming Pool

A car ended up in an Indianapolis swimming pool over the weekend.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department the car, driver, and passenger ended up in eight feet of water, after a parking mishap.

The driver was trying to park at Anglican Cathedral Church of the Resurrection on Indy’s north side when they accelerated up a grassy berm, through a fence and into the swimming pool.

Both the driver and passenger were able to get out of the car and pool on their own.

Crews used a large crane to remove the car from the pool.

