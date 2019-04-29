Cannelton Appears on Most Endangered Landmarks Again

Indiana Landmarks has released its annual list of the 10 most endangered places in the state. According to the nonprofit organization, many places on the list often face a combination of problems, such as abandonment, neglect, and dilapidation.

The 2019 10 Most Endangered list includes:

Church of the Holy Cross, Indianapolis

Downtown Attica

Mineral Springs Hotel, Paoli

Pulaski County Courthouse, Winamac

John Howe Mansion

Peru Circus Winter Quarters, Peru

Crump Theatre, Columbus

Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, Richmond

Cannelton Historic District

Commandant’s Row, West Lafayette

Cannelton Historic District appeared on the list for the second year in the row. The building encompasses much of the town, including houses, downtown commercial building, churches, and the Cannelton Cotton Mill, a National Historic Landmark. According to the 10 Most lists, half of the 169 structures in the district face jeopardy and more than two dozen are vacant.

