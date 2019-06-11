Cancer Patient Sentenced to Prison for Ordering THC Chocolates

June 11th, 2019 Illinois

An Illinois man with stage 4 cancer has been sentenced to prison for ordering 42 pounds of THC-infused chocolates.

Thomas Franzen, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis in exchange for a 4-year prison sentence.

According to prosecutors, Franzen “sought to sell” the chocolate. However, Franzen’s defense attorney claims he purchased to self-medicate from stage 4 cancer systems like nausea.

Franzen will appear back in court on June 14th to hear when he will begin serving his prison sentence.

