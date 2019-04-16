What You Can Watch on the Disney+ Streaming Service

Disney announced that its’ new streaming service, Disney+, will go live on November 12th, and will cost $6.99 a month or $69.99 annually.

And Sunday they released a long list of what will be available…here’s what you can look forward to.

Star Wars fans are about to be very happy…





Excitement has been building over Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the very first live-action Star Wars TV series.

The show is about a mysterious Mandalorian gunfighter navigating the fringes of the galaxy in the period between the collapse of the Empire and the rise of the First Order.

Disney+ will also play host to a Rogue One prequel series centered around Diego Luna’s character Cassian Andor.

The series will offer a closer look at the early days of the rebellion and Cassian’s own rise to prominence as a rebel commando and spy.

Even better?

Disney says that all Star Wars films will be released to the streaming service within the first year.

Were you crushed when your favorite Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy were killed off?

This might ease the pain just a bit.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe announced that fans can expect several new series to debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

One of which is a Loki prequel!

Tom Hiddleston will be returning in a limited series that some sources say centers around the Asgardian demi-god visiting his past.

Which is convenient since he’s currently dead in the present!

But other sources report the show will follow the trickster and shape-shifter popping up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events.

Scarlet Witch and Vision will also get a limited series and Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier will also team up.

And finally, Disney has been talking about making this film for over a decade, but it’s on the list, so it must be in the works…

Cervantes’ Don Quixote, the story of Alonso Quixana, an older man in the Spanish countryside obsessed with tales of chivalry who loses his grasp on reality, refashions himself in the image of a valiant knight by the name of Don Quixote, and sets off tilting at windmills in search of justice.

There are reports that the plan is to re-envision Don Quixote with a tone that recalls the madcap and fantastical nature of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.





Cowabunga, dude!

Your favorite family is back…you’ll be able to follow Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and baby Maggie throughout their entire on-screen lives…Disney+ is now the exclusive streaming home of The Simpsons , including all 30 seasons.

And some animated movies will be getting the live action treatment that Disney is so fond of recently.

Lady and the Tramp is going live.

Tessa Thompson, Ashley Jensen and Justin Theroux are among those providing voices for the canine characters.

The Sword in the Stone is right behind it…

The film will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Bryan Cogman.

This looks really cool…Disney is developing a live-action series called “The Book of Enchantment”, based on the series of novels from author Serena Valentino, each of which focus on a different Disney villain like The Evil Queen, Maleficent and The Beast.

The series will be written and produced by Quantico’s Michael Seitzman.

Streamers will also have access to Disney’s back catalog, Pixar’s back catalog, several hundred hours’ worth of National Geographic content and 21st Century Fox’s back catalog, but will not have R-rated movies.

And that’s some of the shows and films you’ll be able to stream on Disney+!

Are you ready for November now?

