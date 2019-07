Think you can follow the clues and solve who killed Mr. Boddy?

A cast of wild characters converge at the Ballroom at Sauced for a sophisticated celebration of Evansville’s most notorious businessman, Mr. Boddy…

When his girlfriend (of questionable morals)–Miss Scarlet– finds him murdered, havoc ensues as the cast hurls accusations and insults, further muddying the waters!

Was it Mr. Green (the banker accused of embezzling)?

Was it Professor Plum (whose womanizing ways have come back to haunt him)?

Was it Mrs. White (the former super-star of the circus who has clearly lost her marbles)?

You guessed it…it’s life-sized interactive CLUE!

The purpose is to raise money to support our mission of creating solutions to prevent and striving to end homelessness in our community. Attendees will enjoy an interactive experience with an all-star cast of characters while enjoying a 3-course meal. The winner of the game will receive a gift basket with jewelry from The Diamond Galleria & items from other local vendors( to be announced).

Tickets are $65 per person & include a 3 course meal provided by Sauced. Cash bar is available as this is a 21 and over event.

Doors open at 6pm & the game will begin once doors are open with dinner being served at 6:30pm.

This event (with a star-studded cast) has sold out in previous years, so order your