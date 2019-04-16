Can You Sip and Spell?

Are you a smarty pants who kills at Scrabble?

You’ll love this e-v-e-n-t!

The Literacy Center’s 16th Annual Scrabble Tournament will be held on April 27, 2019. Arrive at 5:00 p.m. to register because the tournament starts promptly at 5:30 p.m. The event will be at the Crescent Room at 621 S. Cullen Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Concessions and a cash bar will be available. The public can find a link to register on our website at www.litcenter.org and on our Facebook page @TheLiteracyCenter.

This tournament is for everyone from beginner to pro. We have four categories of teams: 1) Pro, 2)Semi-Pro, 3)Rebel, 4)Student. Teams will play three rounds. The first, second, and third place winners in each category will be recognized. The cost for adult teams of three is $60 and student teams of three costs $40. Individuals can register to play for $20.

There will be a silent auction with items such as GD Ritzy’s gift cards, Texas Roadhouse gift card, OrangeTheory Fitness package, Kings Island and Holiday World tickets, Cincinnati Reds tickets, and many more. Everyone will have the opportunity to bid during the breaks between rounds.

All proceeds from this event will benefit The Literacy Center’s Basic Adult Literacy and High School Equivalency preparation programs.

For more information on the Scrabble Tournament or one of our programs, please visit http://www.litcenter.org or call Regina Hamman at 812-429-1222.



The Sip and Spell Scrabble Tournament is next Saturday at The Crescent Room here in Evansville.

Silent Auction, concessions and cash bar available.

You can register online, it’s your chance to win bragging rights with your superior Scrabble skills, and help The Literacy Center with their mission.

