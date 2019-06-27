Campground and Lodge Reopen Thursday at Brown County SP

The campgrounds and Abe Martin Lodge at Brown State Park will resume their regular time. They’ve been closed for the past week and a half because of water issues caused by heavy rainfall

Restrooms and drinking fountains are expected to open at noon.

Abe Martin Lodge’s Little Gem restaurant will resume a normal schedule with lunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and dinner from 5-9 p.m.

Abe Martin Lodge, pools, modern restrooms, and drinking fountains have been closed since Monday, June 17th due to the unprecedented amount of sediment that washed into Ogle Lake along with torrential rains.

Park admission is $7 per vehicle for in-state residents and $9 per vehicle for out-of-state residents.

