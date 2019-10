Evansville Fire Department responded to a camper fire early Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 2 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of North Kerth Avenue.

A camper and what appeared to be a detached carport caught fire.

Firefighters on scene tell 44News it’s possible that two dogs died, but no people were injured.

At this time they do not know how the fire started.

