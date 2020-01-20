Campbellsville Man Convicted on Child Porn Charges

A Campbellsville man was found guilty of attempted receipt of child pornography and accessing the internet with the intent to view child pornography.

James Wolfe was convicted on the aforementioned charges Monday, January 20. Prior to his trial, Wolfe was serving a 10-year term of supervised release. Monitoring began on April 24, 2018.

Less than a week later, RemoteCon, the monitoring company, contacted Wolfe’s probation officer concerning Wolfe’s search activities.

Authorities say the officer conducted an unscheduled home visit on May 25, 2018. The probation officer seized Wolfe’s computer, an unauthorized cellphone and numerous pages of handwritten notes containing, among other things, lists of web sites

Further examination by the United States Secret Service found shadow copies of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

Wolfe faces 15 years imprisonment and will be sentenced on April 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Bowling Green.

He remains in the custody of the United States Marshal Service.

