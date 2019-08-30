Camp Out and Sing the Blues in Rockport This Weekend!

Rockport will be popping this Sunday…don’t believe me?

My friend Paul Mattingly is about to back me up on this…

The 5th Annual Blues on the Rock Music Festival is this Sunday!



The 5th Annual Blues on the Rock Music Festival will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Rockport City Park in Rockport, Indiana. This event is sponsored by the Association for a Better Rockport in conjunction with the City of Rockport and the River Basin Blues Society.

It will be $10.00 general admission at the gate. Gates open at noon. There will be multiple food and drink vendors, the annual Tri Kappa Art Contest, a beer garden, and various craft vendors. On site tent camping will also be available.

The best in local, regional, and national blues music will begin at 2 pm with Jonas Scott Cowan.

At 4 pm Beyond Blu, from Owensboro, Kentucky, takes the stage.

2012 National Guitar Center King of the Blues Challenge winner and featured Artist and Clinician for PRS Guitars, Boscoe France, is on stage at 6 pm.

Muddy Gutt will be ending the festival at 10 pm. Muddy Gutt plays Hill Country Blues and has played at many blues clubs, including Stevie Ray’s in Louisville and Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago.

Featured with Muddy Gutt will be Kenny Brown. Kenny is a blues slide player playing the North Mississippi Hill Country Blues style popularized by R.L. Burnside. He began performing with Burnside in the early 1970s. Brown has played with Mississippi Fred McDowell, Johnny Woods as well as Widespread Panic and the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion.

Shaun Murphy is the headliner for the 5th Annual Blues on the Rock. The Shaun Murphy Band will take the stage at 8 pm, with an all-star group featuring Tommy Stillwell.

The Blues on the Rock Music Festival highlights the growing City of Rockport and the surrounding Spencer County area. The event is another way to enhance the ongoing awareness of the genre and those who play the blues.

At the Blues on the Rock Music Festival it’s always a good day to have the blues!

For more information about the festival visit facebook.com/BluesontheRockFestival or call (812) 686-0012.

