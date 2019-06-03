Camp Invention Begins Today

Their goal is to build the future, one thinker at a time. Camp Invention is a one week camp for students ages 6 to 13 to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and math.

There are two of these camps in Evansville that take place in June. Campers work in teams, rotating between four thematic modules.

Each module brings challenges for the kids to build on what they learned the previous day. The camp teaches kids to use STEM topics to solve real-world problems.

Registration is now open. It will take place at Tamarack Elementary School from June 3rd until June 7th.

For more information, visit Camp Invention here: Camp Invention.

