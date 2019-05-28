Calls for Peace After Multiple Shootings in Evansville

A man was shot in the upper left side of his chest, and he told Evansville police who he thinks he knows who shot him.

The shooting happened around 7 PM tonight in the 5400 block of Eden drive. Police arrived at this apartment complex finding a man bleeding from a bullet wound. The victim did tell police he was outside barbecuing when an incident happened ending with the victim being shot in the chest. Police say the victim is recovering at St. Vincent Hospital, and a person of interest is in custody. This is another shooting Evansville is dealing with in the month of May.

Cross Street stands as a reminder that gun violence is still affecting families in Evansville. A shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex left one man recovering from a non-life threatening bullet wound.

Many in Evansville know first hand how gun violence can create permanent wounds.

“My kids have seen so many deaths within their own little bit of time that i just felt like there was a need for me to reach out,” says Mother’s Against Senseless Killing’s President Mariama Wilson.

Every week in the month of May gun violence has left someone hurt and police investigating. Three women were shot at a house party on North 5th street on May 24th.

Gun violence affects all types of people, but the M.A.S.K group is focusing on youth. Mother’s who lost their children to gun violence have been sitting out in the community keeping an eye on neighborhood’s.

“Our aunties, our uncles, and grandmother’s that watched us. You know it was a village, and so we wanted to try to bring that mindset back to the community you know it takes a village to raise a kid, and so we need the communities effort,” says Wilson.

Even requesting grants from lawmakers.

“We are collaborating with the Ten Point Coalition, and the Attorney General’s Office in Indianapolis to see if there is anything we can do better, or help with the community and get those activities up and running,” says Wilson.

Gun violence can be permanent, but organizations like M.A.S.K. won’t stop fighting for peace.

“We got to keep trying to reach these youth. Don’t give up on them. I mean believe it or not they are our future, and I hate to see a whole generation of youth just gone.

“My prayer is that these youth just find another avenue, find another way of getting out that anger.”

Any information regarding a current police investigation can be reported anonymously through the WE-TIP Hotline.

Comments

comments