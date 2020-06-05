Calls for Justice Echo Around the Tri-State as Protesting Continues

Various outcries have been heard in many local communities throughout the week as more protests continue to take place all around the Tri-State, echoing different messages of people from all walks of life.

Faith leaders gathered in Madisonville, Kentucky on Wednesday, June 3, saying their sole focus of coming together was on healing the community’s spirit.

“There’s a lot going on in our world and it’s upsetting. As believers, we have a hope that not everyone has,” said Gwen Kik, one of the prayer leaders at Wednesday’s gathering in Madisonville. “It was time for us to come together and pray. And that was one thing we could do for our town, our county, our nation.”

Wednesday evening, officers in uniform also stood with the attendants of the gathering in Downtown Madisonville, marking the fourth night of peaceful gatherings in the city.

“We’ve been really fortunate to have the leaders we do. And I really wish that everywhere across the nation would actually be able to demonstrate like they do in Madisonville, Hopkins County. Because it’s been phenomenal,” said Major Andy Rush with Madisonville Police Department.

That prayer gathering ended just after sundown at the old courthouse downtown.

While multiple protests in Evansville, Indiana have remained peaceful so far, dozens of damaged and looted buildings in Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, told a different story.

Back in the River City, the Evansville Police Department has received inquiries about potential businesses and locations that may become targeted. EPD says they’re monitoring for the possibility of any and all future threats, with one attempted riot already stopped before it began.

Local activists in Evansville have spoken out on the topic of injustice and equality, also stressing the need for transparency within police organizations both locally and nationwide.

With concerns about protecting themselves and each other from the possibility of violence, many Illinois residents have begun to purchase firearms, some for the first time in their lives.

Governor JB Pritzker has also taken action within the Illinois community, activating 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers for State Active Duty to assist the Chicago Police Department.

Pritzker also signed an emergency declaration to provide assistance to municipalities as they respond to the escalation of protests in several Illinois counties.

Around the United States, communities have expressed distress and outrage over the officer-involved death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after being forcefully detained on the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

