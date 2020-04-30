Call for Meat Processing Plants to Remain Open Raises Safety Concerns

Two West Kentucky meat processing facilities are in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Kentucky officials announced Perdue Farms in Ohio County was hit the hardest with 124 employees testing positive for coronavirus.

Tyson Foods in Henderson County has nearly 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Tyson’s corporate office has confirmed that the plant in Robards, Kentucky, will remain idle beginning April 30, resuming normal production on the following Monday after a thorough cleaning of the entire factory.

According to the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, 20 workers have died of the virus nationwide.

Mark Lauritsen represents meat processing plant workers for the union and says the federal government has a responsibility to protect the workers as well as the companies.

United States President Donald Trump spoke with food and agricultural executives to address the nation’s food supply, signing an executive order Tuesday declaring meat processing plants as critical infrastructure, directing them to remain open.

Comments

comments