Call for Artists: Monsters on Main

One of my favorite things the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana used to do was a monster sculpture lineup around Downtown Evansville.

What with the move and all…some things were discontinued…like “Monsters on Main”.

Good news–it’s back!

And they’re looking for artists.

The Arts Council loves Halloween and we want to celebrate spooky time by giving Downtown Main Street MONSTERS for the month of October! There are TWO components to this exhibit:

•3D monster sculptures that will be placed in different storefronts, windows, and areas of Downtown Main Street. We will need dimensions and an image or sketch of these at the time of registration so we can decide where each piece will go on Main Street. We will let artists know the location and time to drop off. At the end of the exhibit, we will bring the 3D monster sculptures back the gallery to be on display for a Monsters Homecoming party and reception.

•2D monster-themed pieces that will be displayed inside of the Arts Council’s Bower Suhrheinrich Foundation Gallery. We will NOT need an image of 2D work. A juror will decide what will be included after drop off, and we will notify artists of acceptance.

Click here for more information, deadlines, and the prospectus.

