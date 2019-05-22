Caldwell Co. Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

A Caldwell County man is behind bars on child exploitation charges. The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 24-year-old Stephen Crocker Tuesday as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch launched the investigation after finding Crocker communicating with a juvenile online and the distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Crocker is currently charged with 13 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense and one count of prohibited use of electronic means to procure a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He is lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Comments

comments