CAJE to Hold Virtual Rally Addressing Community Issues in Indiana

Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment (CAJE) will be holding a virtual rally for hundreds of concerned citizens on Monday.

CAJE is an interreligious organization that draws together people of faith to act powerfully to address local community issues throughout Southwestern Indiana.

The organization, which is made up of 23 faith communities, will review its progress on critical local issues, while the rally will feature testimonies from residents affected by community problems.

Typically, CAJE holds in-person gatherings, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the solution of a virtual rally was made.

“Obviously, that was not possible, because of the coronavirus, so we had to change things,” said Rev. Easley, a CAJE board member. “We normally have a rally about a month before our big action where we bring in the officials, so we decided we would have a virtual rally, where we’re giving our church-folks a chance to see what is going on and give them an update.”

The virtual CAJE rally will take place on Monday, May 11, at 6:15 p.m. on the organization’s Facebook page.

Comments

comments