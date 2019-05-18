Caito Foods Recalls Salads

Caito Foods has recalled hundreds of pounds of salad due to allergy concerns.

These salads were distributed to Kroger stores in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio.

The affected salads include the 13.5 ounce Greek salad with chicken breast and red wine olive oil vinaigrette dressing and the 11.25 ounce Tuscan style Caesar salad with grilled chicken.

To check for affected salads, look for sell by dates ranging from May 18 to May 21 with establishment number P-39985 inside the USDA inspection label.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported due to the recall.

