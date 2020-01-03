CAIR Condemns White Supremacist Fliers Found in Indiana Neighborhood

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is condemning the distribution of white supremacist flyers in a Bedford, Ind. neighborhood.

According to reports, on Thursday residents found plastic bags with rocks inside and flyers with Nazi swastikas, hateful messages, and links to racist websites listed on them.

One flyer included the message, “White Power. Get some,” with a Nazi swastika in the middle. Another flyer read, “No White Guilt,” and listed links to websites that represented white supremacist ideology.

CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper says, “We condemn the distribution of these hate-filled materials and urge law enforcement authorities to investigate whether any state or federal laws were violated by those promoting such bigoted views.”

CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization

