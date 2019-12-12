Caesars Southern Indiana Opens Land-Based Casino

After 18 months of construction, a new land-based casino has opened along the Ohio River in Indiana.

Caesars Southern Indiana opened its doors to its $90 million land-based casino Thursday.

The 110,000-foot facility replaces the 21-year-old riverboat casino that housed Horseshoe Southern Indiana.

The casino contains slots, table games, and a poker room. Also, the casino has opened a sports betting venue called “The Book” The casino also contains a new food and dining area, two new lounges, and a bar at the center of the gaming floor. The casino also completed renovations to meeting and convention spaces.

