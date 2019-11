BWX Technologies is looking to hire at least a dozen people for their Mount Vernon plant.

The plant manufactures naval nuclear reactors and fuel for the U.S. Navy.

Positions vary from electricians and welders to engineers. To find out more about the career opportunities available BWXT is encouraging you to attend their career fair today, November 14th at the Holiday Inn Evansville Airport.

The fair will be open from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Comments

comments