Butterfly Release Helps Families Cope With Loss

Losing a loved one is never easy, but one local hospice care service is giving families the chance to honor those they’ve lost.

The National AseraCare Hospice memorial hosts the event for families across the country including the Tri-State.

For Barb Hamilton she knows first hand what it’s like to lose a loved one.

“They say that butterflies take the wishes of people to Heaven to be with their loved ones and I believe that’s a very true thing,” says Hamilton, attending ceremony.

Her husband William Frank Hamilton was in hospice care and passed away five years ago.

“He was a very outgoing, lovable person and never met a stranger in his entire life,” says Hamilton.

Hamilton was one of many who came out to Oak Hill Cemetery to remember their loved ones by releasing butterflies.

“A butterfly is such a beautiful, beautiful creature and it goes through a very strenuous life, but in the end it transitions,” says Sherrie Bias Hill, AseraCare Volunteer Coordinator.

In it’s 12th year, the memorial is a part of AseraCare’s national event for families coping with the loss of a loved one.

“Grieving can be very difficult,” says Bias Hill. “Everyone grieves in a different way and a ‘Butterfly to Remember’ event is really an event that help to ease that grieving and to see grieving in ad different light if you will.”

Thursday’s memorial was open to anyone coping with a recent loss or from years ago and included the remembrance of veterans, friends, and family.

“It touches all ages and all backgrounds, all colors, all creeds,” says Bias Hill. “It doesn’t discriminate.”

For those who came out like Hamilton, it’s one step closer in the healing process especially with others who understand.

“Knowing what they’re going through and also sympathizing with especially the ones that this has just happened too,” says Hamilton.

And with each butterfly released-

“Just a way to think about their loved ones in a positive way because death is really just for a moment,” says Bias Hill.

Anyone in need of assistance can contact AseraCare here.

