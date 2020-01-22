Butler’s Next Bulldog Mascot, Blue IV Is Chosen

There is a new dog in the house or will be soon! Butler University has introduced its fourth mascot.

Blue IV is a 12-week-old, 20-pound American Kennel Club-Registered English Bulldog. The puppy was born in October and selected after a thorough vet examination in December of last year.

To get Blue IV ready to take over the role from the current mascot, his trainers have exposed him to lots of different people and trips to stores like Home Depot. They also got him used to the loud sounds he will hear at sporting events by banging pots and pans.

Blue IV and his handler Evan Krauss will start their official Butler duties in May.

This has been a long process for the University, which decided in 2018 that the current mascot Trip would retire after this semester.

Trip, who is now 8-years-old, will live out his days in retirement at his handler’s home.

