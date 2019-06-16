Businesses See Sales Boost on Father’s Day

“We see quite a few more people on Father’s Day, Father’s Day is a good day for us,” said Mary Jo Brugmann, Owner of Evansville’s Kite & Key Café.

Brugmann and her husband opened the Kite & Key Cafe on Franklin Street three years ago. Now this small business owner says Father’s Day has been a boom time for her café.

“Our sales were up today more so than other Sunday’s, but lately we’re at capacity anyway so that’s the great thing about being on the west side and Franklin Street because people have been so supportive,” Brugmann said.

Americans spent close to $16 billion dollars this Fathers Day. That’s up from last year’s $15.3 billion according National Retail Federation’s annual survey.

People between 25 and 35 years old on average spent the most money.

Many were out enjoying the Evansville riverfront or shopping for a card or gift at a nearby store. And businesses around the tristate enjoyed the boost in sales.

Brugmann says she noticed a few interesting things today.

“We do a lot more of guys for breakfast and ladies for lunch,” she said. “Food wise I noticed we sold a lot more corn beef hash today which is a heavier meal, a lot more gravy and biscuits.”

She says today is special.

“I would say Father’s Day is a boost for us, but the clientele is different. it’s families and it’s fun,” Brugmann said.

