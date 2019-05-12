Businesses See an Increase in Sales on Mother’s Day

Across the Tri-state, families celebrate the one day of year set aside for mom.

Mother’s Day set aside the special day and some local businesses took advantage of the increased sales.

It may have been a full day of observance for mom, but one Westside business has other reasons to celebrate and be thankful on Sunday.

At the Westside Evansville Hallmark store, Mother’s Day is a booming time for business.

“So mother’s day is a really big deal for Hallmark,” said Erin Niederhaus, a Hallmark employee. “We have specialized gifts and everything that’s not just your typical Mother’s Day gift. We have things you would not necessarily see in every other store.”

Gifts line the store shelves waiting for customers to find that special tribute for mom.

“We like to help customers and like to be around people,” said Niederhaus. “It’s just that kind of a job and today is one of those days you get excited about it.:

Whether you’re out on a stroll along the Riverfront, or just taking mom to her favorite spot for lunch, Mother’s Day is always the perfect day for everyone to celebrate their mom.

Getting mom that unique gift or card is where Niederhaus and Hallmark comes to the rescue, with lines steady since their doors opened first thing Sunday morning.

“Today has been super busy for us,” said Niederhaus. “We even opened an hour earlier than we normally do to try and get some people to come in and it’s been so busy we have not even had time to breathe.”

According to several other business owners, Mother’s Day sales have increased compared to last year.

If you’re looking for the right Father’s Day gift, several stores are already getting set to help you find the best gift.

