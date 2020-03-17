Businesses in Newburgh Are Closed to the Public

In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, offices in the Town of Newburgh are closing to the public.

Town employees will be working and available to answer phone calls and emails.

Emergency services will remain operational.

Trash pick-up will continue as usual

Public meetings are being minimized and might be cancelled. Please call, check our Facebook page or website for updates to public meetings and whether they will be held.

Utility bills may be paid by mail, on-line, https://municipalonlinepayments.com/newburghin or placed in one of the 2 drop boxes – one located on the Jennings Street side of the building and the other on the Water Street side in the flag pole island. If you require a receipt please notate on your bill and one will be mailed to you. Anyone using cash should call ahead and make arrangements for drop off. Questions for utility bills can be directed to 812-853-7496 or email utilityoffice@newburgh-in.com

The wastewater plant is closed to the public. Please call ahead if you have essential business 812-853-6412

While our parks remain open at this time all public restroom facilities are closed.

Any essential business may be handled by calling 812-853-1720 or using its website.

