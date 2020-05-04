More Businesses, Health Care Services Prepare to Reopen

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced new details on guidelines for businesses and healthcare providers hoping to reopen soon.

Starting May 11, more businesses will be allowed to reopen with new minimum requirements as well as industry-specific requirements. The following businesses that will be allowed to operate:

Gov. Beshear launched the Healthy at Work initiative in late April to guide the smart, safe, and gradual reopening of the state’s economy. The initiative sets out public health benchmarks for reopening Kentucky’s economy. These benchmarks closely follow the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America.

During Monday’s live press conference, Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Health Care Phase 2 will begin Wednesday, May 6.

Outpatient and ambulatory surgery and invasive procedures may resume.

