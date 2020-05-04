More Businesses Expected to Close

The parent company of Old Chicago and Logan’s Roadhouse has closed all if it’s 261 corporate-owned locations.

Evansville is losing fast food joints as the Eastside Steak ‘N Shake closes, along with the Wendy’s near Eastland Mall, both close their doors for good.

In Kentucky, Owensboro’s TGI Fridays, and Tumbleweed in Madisonville both will not reopen.

Unfortunately, more closures are anticipated.

“Shutting off an economy is relatively easy turning it back on is incredibly difficult,” says Greg Wathen, President & CEO of the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana. “What we are hearing nationally is about 20% of restaurants and like kind of businesses may close. Locally, we are not quite sure as of yet. We will know more probably over the next few months.”

Restaurants in the Hoosier state can open up May 11th, but they can only operate at 50% of their capacity to keep everyone at a safe distance, a regulation that some business owners may not be able to afford following a drop in demand.

“Picking up the cost and absorbing that cost before you open is a challenge that most people just had never anticipated until the COVID-19,” says Wathen.

Even though the future of local businesses is unknown, I’m told many local employees are struggling.

“I’ve seen many people are actually just one paycheck away from being homeless or just need a little help,” says Travis Walker. He owns Royal Transportation and is worried about the people they would take to work who’s families no longer have a paycheck. “They’ve been drawing unemployment, trying to draw unemployment. Some people have been getting it, some people haven’t.”

Economic experts estimate 15% to 18% of our workforce has likely filed for unemployment up to date.

“That’s a significant number and it makes it challenging for those companies to come back in,” says Wathen.

Comments

comments