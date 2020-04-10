Businesses Donate Supplies to Tri-State First Responders

First responders in the Tri-State area are giving thanks after receiving donations of water, cleaning wipes, and personal protective equipment from area businesses.

These supplies will play a critical role in keeping first responders safe and healthy as they continue to respond to emergency calls amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Evansville Police Department Received a Donation of Face Shields and Masks From Home Depot

“#INthistogether is not just a hashtag. The Evansville Community IS coming together, digging deep to find meaningful ways to help not only us, but each other,” EPD wrote on Facebook Thursday.

“Thank you Home Depot for sending face shields and masks for our men and women in blue,” the post by EPD went on to say.

Henderson Fire Department Received a Donation of Drinking Water and Lysol Wipes From Costco

We would like to say thank you to Costco for surprising us with a donation of drinking water and Lysol wipes today,” HFD shared on Facebook Thursday.

The Evansville Fire Department Also Received a Donation From Costco, of Sanitizing Wipes and Drinking Water

“THANK YOU Costco for the generous donation. #INthistogether #wewillgetthroughthis,” EFD shared Thursday.

Sanitizing Wipes and Drinking Water Were Also Donated to the Evansville Police Department by Costco

At a time when we have experienced shortages of some daily-use items, there has not been a shortage of community support for officers and staff at EPD,” said a Thursday Facebook post by EPD.

“Thank you, Costco Wholesale for providing much needed Lysol wipes and bottled water. Staying safe, sanitized and hydrated! #INthistogether Costco,” the post went on to say.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Received a Donation From Costco as Well

“Costco donated bottled water and disinfectant wipes to the Sheriff’s Office today!” VCSO wrote on Facebook Thursday.

Sheriff Dave Wedding stated, “The support from our business community, which has been hard hit during this pandemic, has been very much appreciated. We simply could not accomplish our mission without community support like this”.

Comments

comments