Businesses Discuss Reopening

The Trump administration recommends re-opening our country in three phases. In the first phase, they are recommending working from home to continue. Restaurants, gyms, and even movie theaters who enforce strict social distancing guidelines will be able to open back up.

During phase two, churches, schools, and businesses will be able to open. Although, it’s looking like social distancing will be required until phase three. The President says each region meet certain criteria before moving to the next phase. Tri-State officials say this is something they are gaging.

When will Tri-State businesses start opening back up? That is ultimately up to state and local officials to decide.

“It’s too premature to say when hair salons, for example, will open versus manufacturing facilities. I think it is safe to say this, however, and that is every business that opens will need to practice social hygiene and social distancing,” says Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

However, staying six feet apart from others is impossible for some workers including nail techs, massage therapists, and hairstylists.

“Because obviously I have to touch you, but I am behind the client so there’s not really face to face contact,” says the Owner of Shear Attractions hair salon, Jamie Wallace. She says her salon has always been focusing on hygiene, but they are even more so now. “We have to reopen soon because not only are we going to have a sickness but we are going to have a country where small businesses are going out of business.”

Ahh Spa in Evansville is going to start spreading out appointments in efforts to avoid people congregating in the lobby. They will also be refusing service to clients who come in sick once they are allowed to reopen.

“One thing we are going to do is we are going to absolutely screen our clients a little more carefully year-round. We are already pretty cautious about that around your typical cold and flu season, but we are going to,” says Reanna Moore, from Ahh Spa.

Since their employees can’t stay six feet apart from others, they are going to allow their workers to serve every client as if they have COVID-19.

“We are going to offer our therapists personal protective equipment if they request it. So gloves, masks, whatever they need to feel safe about doing their job,” says Moore. The spa is also going to let clients wear a mask.

