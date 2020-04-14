Some Business Owners Asking Customers to Remove Masks

There’s a call for more Americans to wear protective masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but what happens when someone needs to confirm your identity?

Fortunately, business owners across the region are adapting to these changes.

With Coronavirus cases on the rise across the region, many people are following the advice from their medical experts to wear that protective gear.

Even though many downtown areas across the Tri-State are looking like ghost towns at this point, some business owners are adapting to the change and staying busy.

That’s certainly the case for stores like High Spirits Liquor in Evansville, where workers are offering curb-side service for customers.

Even though customers aren’t allowed inside, more of them are showing up with masks to prevent the spread.

So, when customers pull up, they still have to show their driver’s license and then remove their mask to confirm their identity.

High Spirits owner, Bawan Sooch, says most people have been very understanding, and he’s just glad that his customers have been supportive during this pandemic.

“It’s a good feeling. We feel like we are trying to do a good thing for the community around here. They probably drive an extra mile to come to their favorite place. They were probably earlier traveling for work and passing by here. It feels good when they come back here, and they might pass a few other stores to just help us out,” Sooch said.

Sooch said he noticed a spike in business when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the area, but he says business is finally starting to slow down, since most people are stocked up on alcohol.

He says if you do need alcohol, make sure to call ahead, place your order, and keep a safe distance from people if you’re pulling up to one of their stores.

At this time, workers say they’re just happy to be staying in business while adapting to these new changes.

Comments

comments