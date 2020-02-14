Business Is Blooming for Area Floral Shop Owners

Love is in the air across the Tri-state. Local shop owners spent the day sending out valentine’s day gifts.

For Flowers & More, it’s the biggest day of the year.

Gifts of all shapes and sizes were delivered to some lucky lovers.

44News caught up with one woman who went above and beyond to make her coworkers feel special.

Desiree Eddington says, “I’m kind of a last-minute shopper. But I had six roses for some of the ladies at work because they do such a great job. It’s just a little something to make their day special.”

Shop owners say they’re expected to make hundreds of deliveries around the area.

