Bus Drivers Brushing Up on Skills

Some school bus drivers are navigating through some pretty big hurdles. It’s part of an effort to keep your kids safe. In other words, school is never out for the pros and the same goes for school bus drivers.

“This is called ‘Vehicle and Speed’ and it’s state required for all bus drivers. We do all new drivers after they take their skills test and take their CDL and it’s like an obstacle course,” says school bus trainer, Helen Mundy.

Bus drivers are expected to pass this evaluation and must score at least 80% to pass.

“It makes me really nervous because it’s very important,” says Owensboro Public Schools bus driver Edie Render. “You are carrying precious cargo. You know that is someone’s kid. I have nieces and nephews. I’m going to get emotional. It’s really important because that’s a kid’s life.”

Some bus drivers across the tri-state have as many as 60 kids on board at a time.

“It is a high-pressure job. When I had kids and now I have grandkids, I didn’t enjoy turning my back on the three or four grandkids in the back seat and I can’t imagine having 66 strangers kids in the backseat behind me,” says South Gibson School Corporation assistant superintendent Tim Armstrong.

“You’re one person,” says Edie Render. “And trying to make sure you connect with each one and make sure everyone is safe. No one is getting bullied and make sure no one bullies anybody. It’s hard to do when you’re concentrated on driving.”

“The people that really enjoy being a bus driver enjoy the kids. If you don’t like kids, it’s probably not something for you,” says Armstrong.

Edie Render says she would not trade the connection she has made with kids for the world.

“One of my very first days actually driving a little girl brought a thing that she drew on it and it says I love you on it and it’s very sweet,” says Render.

This is another reason why she does not take her job lightly.

“Before I pop the sign out which will also open my door at the same time, I make sure they are at least slowing down or already stopped. If it looks like they don’t even see me. I won’t open my door. That’s one of the biggest problems. People don’t see us. They are too busy texting while driving,” says Render.

