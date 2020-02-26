A Burst of Cold, a Surge of Warmth

You name a type of precipitation outside of hail and we saw it today. An active day in the 44 Weather Center, but little to show for it outside (not that that’s a bad thing). Road temperatures remained well above the freezing mark throughout the day, keeping roadways from icing over. Unfortunately, the skies above the Tri-State will clear overnight and once paired with our breezy northwesterly wind flow, temperatures across the region will tank.

After seeing morning low temperatures in the mid 20s early Thursday, our clear skies will begin to give way to more cloud cover and by the time we peak at our forecast high of 41°, we’ll be looking at mostly cloudy skies. The added cloud cover is due to an inbound clipper that may supply the region with another brief chance of flurries overnight Thursday into early Friday. However, don’t expect your last morning commute of the work week to be impacted.

The weekend ahead is looking far more favorable than what we dealt with today, though virtually any other day would qualify as more pleasant than today; by Friday afternoon we’ll be back up into the mid 40s. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday under a crystal clear blue sky and we’ll even hit 60° on Sunday, but that’s when the fun ends. Heavy rain returns to the Tri-State early next week and while temperatures are expected to remain at or above average for the first week of March, current projections indicate that the additional rain could exacerbate flooding concerns throughout the region.

Comments

comments