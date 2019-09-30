Burn Ban Posted in Henderson County

Another Tri-State county has been added to the list of current burn bans.

Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider has announced that Henderson County is under a Burn Ban until further notice. This is for all of Henderson County, including the cities of Henderson, Corydon, and Robards.

All open burning is banned, with the exception of personal food using outdoor gas and charcoal grills and food prep for community events in which the city or volunteer fire department provides on-site fire protection.

The ban will be in place until further notice. More information on the ban is available at hendersonema.org

Comments

comments