Burn Ban in Place for Evansville and Vanderburgh County

A burn ban is issued for Evansville and Vanderburgh County, as our recent stretch of dry weather continues across the Tri-State.

Only small, contained fires for cooking, including grilling, will be allowed inside city limits.

Burning in barrels for disposal, ground burns and recreational fires are prohibited. Burning wood that has been painted, stained, glued or

treated and burning paper, plastics, trash or leaves is not allowed. People in the city and county are also banned from setting agricultural fires or ditch clearing.

Anyone caught violating the burn ban within city limits could face fines of up to $7,500.

The Open Burning Emergency is also in place across unincorporated areas of Vanderburgh County. Anyone who sets an open fire must get a written permit from the fire department in that specific area. Violating the burn ban in the county could result in a $500 fine.

Burn bans are in place across the Tri-State including Spencer County, IN, Knox County, IN, Webster County, KY and Hopkins County, KY.

