Burn Ban Lifted for Webster County

As of October 21st, all burns in Webster County have been lifted effective immediately.

Officials issued a burn ban on September 23rd due to extremely dry conditions and potential wildfires.

Residents are urged to use caution when burning and not to leave fires unattended.

It should be noted Kentucky is under its Fall Fire Hazard Season, prohibiting burning within 150 ft of any woodland or brushland between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This restriction is in effect until December 15th.

