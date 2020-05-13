Burlington to Reopen in Evansville

Less than a minute

Burlington Stores will reopen in Evansville on May 15.

Hours of operation will be Mon-Thu: 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Fri-Sat: 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sun: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

The safety and well-being of customers and associates remain the top priority.

Therefore, re-opened stores will follow guidelines set by the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and other applicable federal, state, and local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety.

