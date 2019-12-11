Burglary Suspects Fled Henderson County to Clarksville, Tennessee

Two burglary suspects remain on the loose following two car thefts in Henderson County.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of U.S. Hwy 60 East on Tuesday to respond a traffic accident. Once they arrived, deputies found that stolen vehicle from Evansville had crashed and two suspects took off from the car. The two suspects then attempted to break into a nearby residence. After deputies searched the area, they didn’t find the suspects.

Later that afternoon, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Rucker Road #2 for a car theft. After investigating, deputies determined that the same two suspects from the previous accident took the vehicle and headed south. There were contacted by Clarksville, Tennessee Police Department after officers recovered the abandoned vehicle. The two suspects remain at large.

