Burglaries at Sunset Terrace Still Under Investigation

The Henderson Police Department say they are still investigating the burglaries from March at Sunset Terrace Homes. Officers responded to reports of a possible burglary at the apartment complex on March 15th.

Officers discovered six mobile homes had forced entry, causing $7,200 in damages. Witnesses say they observed two unidentified subjects exit the mobile homes and leave in a silver car.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries can contact HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

