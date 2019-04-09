Burglaries at Sunset Terrace Still Under Investigation

Burglaries at Sunset Terrace Still Under Investigation

April 9th, 2019 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

The Henderson Police Department say they are still investigating the burglaries from March at Sunset Terrace Homes. Officers responded to reports of a possible burglary at the apartment complex on March 15th.

Officers discovered six mobile homes had forced entry, causing $7,200 in damages. Witnesses say they observed two unidentified subjects exit the mobile homes and leave in a silver car.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries can contact HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.