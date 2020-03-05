Burger King on Covert Ave. Is Closed

A popular fast-food restaurant shuts down unexpectedly. In Evansville, the Burger King on Covert Avenue posted a sign on its front doors “closed until further notice.”

There is also red tape lining the parking lot but it’s unclear if it’s due to a health code violation.

Recently, the Burger King on the west side was torn down to make way for a new Chick-Fil-A.

Though, if you are still craving the king there are still three Burger Kings in Evansville, as well as one location in Henderson and Newburgh.

