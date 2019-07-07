Burdette Blues Festival Draws a Crowd

The rain Friday did not stop people from coming out to the fourth annual Burdette Blues.

The event took place on the city’s west-side at Burdette Park. Event Organizers planned a day full of Blues music and food vendors.

The Blues was previously held in the fall but has since moved to its newer date this July. The vent was geared toward educating the community about Blues music.

“We are here to help the Blues, support the Blues, bring the fortune to do that,” said Paul Mattingly, event organizer. “This year, it’s all local musicians so we are really fortunate to do that.”

“We have had some of the folks drop some of the older kids off up there and coming down here to enjoy a cold one and listen to some Blues,” said Jerry Grannan, Burdette Park director.

Organizers expect the event to grow. The River Basin Blues Society put on the show, which is set to return around this time next year.

