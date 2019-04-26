Bump Stock Ban Concerns Local Gun Owners

Gun owners and those who sell firearms across the tri-state tell me they are glad President Trump supports the second amendment at a time when it’s under attack.

“It’s like our right to free speech,” says Barrett Saalwaechter, supervisor of Bullets Pawn.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the convention is putting gun rights in the spotlight.

“You know, I don’t want to take away your right to free speech just to protest my right to keep and bear arms, but if you don’t want to have a firearm, that’s up to you,” says Saalwaechter.

“It’s what our founding fathers had In the constitution for us to be able to have arms,” says IMPOC gun store owner, Greg Nunn.

“I’m not sure if it would be a democracy if they got taken away. It would be more of a tyrannical type of government,” says Saalweachter.

Saalwaeter says having the option to own a gun makes him feel safer.

“I usually don’t trust everybody so it’s nice to have some kind of trust with myself with firearms,” Saalwaechter. He used to be an NRA member, but Saalwaechter had second thoughts after the NRA released a statement saying bump stocks should be under more strict regulation.

“The bump-stock ban kind of worried me,” says Saalwaechter. “I felt like it was an infringement on our rights not necessarily that they were a necessity for people to have, but you can do the same thing with an AR without the bump stock through other methods.”

Another tri-state gun store owner says Armalite rifles are becoming more and more popular.

“There’s nothing wrong with people using them they use them for shooting sports and target shooting,” says Nunn.

